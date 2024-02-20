Litigation Surge - Product Liability | Milberg Coleman Bryso...

Litigation Surge - Product Liability | Milberg Coleman Bryson Phillips Grossman

Plaintiffs firm Milberg Coleman Bryson Phillips Grossman filed a swarm of product liability cases in New York last week against kitchen appliance manufacturer Sensio. The firm launched at least six lawsuits in New York Southern District Court on behalf of plaintiffs who were allegedly injured by exploding pressure cookers which were recalled in Aug. 2023 by the Consumer Products Safety Commission. Johnson Becker PLLC is serving as co-counsel in all six cases.

Retail & Consumer Goods

February 20, 2024, 1:59 PM

