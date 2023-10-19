Litigation Surge - Automotive | Labor & Employment | Law.com...

Litigation Surge - Automotive | Labor & Employment

Major automotive companies were hit with a swarm of employment lawsuits last week. At least eight federal employment cases were initiated against Fortune 500 automakers and service companies including Tesla, Hertz, Dana, Advance Auto Parts and AutoZone. The claims vary: Hertz was accused of terminating an employee who requested FMLA leave, while Tesla and Dana were sued for alleged disability-based discrimination. Who's on defense? Advance Auto Parts has tapped Jackson Lewis for defense, while AutoZone has turned to Arena Hoffman; Tesla is currently represented by in-house counsel.

October 19, 2023, 1:26 PM

