Litigation Surge - Product Liability | Horizon Therapeutics

Horizon Therapeutics, a biotech company focused on rare, autoimmune and severe inflammatory diseases, was hit with a cluster of product liability cases last month. The company saw four new suits in November alleging that the defendant's drug Tepezza causes permanent hearing damage. The plaintiffs are backed by Simmons Hanly Conroy, Johnson Becker, Wallace Miller and Peiffer Wolf Carr Kane Conway & Wise.

Biotech & Pharmaceuticals

December 07, 2022, 7:09 PM