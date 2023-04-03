Litigation Surge - AI & Automation | Amazon.com | Law.com Ra...

Litigation Surge - AI & Automation | Amazon.com

Amazon launched a trio of copyright lawsuits in Washington last week over alleged misuse of 'Brand Registry,' an AI-based product intended to prevent infringement through enhanced searching tools and reporting procedures. According to the suits, the defendants used Brand Registry to scrape images from legitimate product listings on Amazon and posted the images to 'dummy' websites with disposable domain names, then cited the fake websites as evidence in fraudulent DMCA takedown notices, causing legitimate product listings on Amazon to be removed. Amazon is represented by Fenwick & West.

Internet & Social Media

April 03, 2023, 3:07 PM

nature of claim: /