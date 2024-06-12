Litigation Surge - Energy | Contract Litigation | Law.com Ra...

Litigation Surge - Energy | Contract Litigation

Law.com Radar detected a surge of contract litigation in the energy industry last month. The platform surfaced eleven federal cases filed by or against entities on Radar's sector watchlist, twice the typical monthly average. Three of the suits accuse oil and gas companies of either failing to pay royalties or making unlawful deductions; businesses under fire include XTO Energy and Kerr-McGee. Plus, a construction company which contracted with FirstEnergy to provide restoration services after Hurricane Isaias seeks reimbursement of prevailing wages which the plaintiff was ordered to pay after an audit by the New Jersey Department of Labor, and a class action accuses several energy companies of price gouging during Winter Storm Uri in 2021.

June 12, 2024, 12:55 PM

