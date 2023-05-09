Litigation Surge - Class Actions | Bursor & Fisher | Law.com...

Litigation Surge - Class Actions | Bursor & Fisher

Bursor & Fisher launched a barrage of class actions last month in California. At least 10 class actions were initiated in federal court, roughly twice the typical monthly average. While the claims vary, half of the suits accuse companies of collecting and storing chat transcripts, voice prints and financial data in violation of state privacy laws. Also, Big Brother contestant Kyland Young filed a class action alleging that the AI face-swapping app 'Reface' allows users to create 'deep fakes' using celebrities' images without permission. Plus, a pair of class actions accuse companies of concealing the dangers of kratom, a dry-leaf substance with effects similar to opium.

May 09, 2023, 1:32 PM

