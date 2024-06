Litigation Surge - Contract Litigation | Aetna

Aetna removed a barrage of contract cases to New Jersey District Court last week. The health insurer removed 16 contract suits, all brought on behalf of Plastic Surgery Center to obtain reimbursement for medical services rendered. Plastic Surgery Center is represented by Maggs McDermott & DiCicco; Aetna has turned to Robinson & Cole for defense.

Fortune 500

June 12, 2024, 1:55 PM

nature of claim: /