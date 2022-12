Litigation Surge - Illinois | Labor & Employment

There was a surge of employment lawsuits yesterday in Illinois federal courts. At least nine employment cases were filed, more than twice the typical daily average. More than half the suits allege discrimination on the basis of race, disability or gender, while three class actions allege wage-and-hour violations, including a suit against Ulta Beauty for allegedly requiring employees to watch training videos in the WorkJam app during non-work hours.

Illinois

December 14, 2022, 1:39 PM