Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Adams Hoefer Holwadel on Friday removed a lawsuit against a fleet of global insurers to Louisiana Middle District Court. The suit, filed by 6600 Plaza Square and 6600 Plaza Condominium Association, seeks payment for claims arising from Hurricane Ida. The suit alleges breach of contract, detrimental reliance and bad faith. The plaintiffs are represented by Chehardy, Sherman, Williams Recile & Hayes. The insurers, which include affiliates of Zurich, AXA and QBE, have filed a counterclaim to send the dispute to arbitration. The suit is 3:22-cv-00647, 6600 Plaza Square, LLC et al v. Certain Underwriters at Lloyd's London et al.

Insurance

September 17, 2022, 5:19 PM