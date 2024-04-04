Litigation Trend - Class Actions | Antitrust | Law.com Radar

Litigation Trend - Class Actions | Antitrust

Antitrust class actions are skyrocketing, according to Law.com Radar. The platform detected 42 federal antitrust class actions in March, more than triple the usual monthly average and continuing a rising trend which traces back at least 12 months. Who's under fire? Tire manufacturers were swarmed with claims of price fixing last month, and Apple was hit with a wave of lawsuits alleging that restrictive rules governing third-party apps increase the burden and cost of switching from an iPhone to a competitor's smartphone. Plus, sugar producers are accused of colluding to keep prices artificially high by exchanging non-public info about prices, sales volumes and other market data through Commodity Information's 'Domestic Sugar Monthly Report.'

Retail & Consumer Goods

April 04, 2024, 1:48 PM

