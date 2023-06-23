Litigation Surge - California | Securities | Law.com Radar

Litigation Surge - California | Securities

There was a spike in securities litigation yesterday in California. At least six federal securities and commodities cases were filed, well above the typical daily average. Half the suits are SEC and CFTC enforcement actions against defendants who allegedly defrauded investors out of millions of dollars intended for crypto trading and retail foreign currency transactions. Also, First Republic was hit with a pair of lawsuits over its May 1 collapse; the suits are part of a wave of cases accusing the bank of concealing liquidity issues and client withdrawals.

June 23, 2023, 12:38 PM

