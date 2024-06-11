Litigation Surge - Food, Beverage & Tobacco | Hershey | Law....

Litigation Surge - Food, Beverage & Tobacco | Hershey

Hershey was hit with a cluster of federal lawsuits last month. At least three federal cases were initiated against the company, including a pair of false advertising class actions: One suit alleges that the 'No Artificial Colors or Preservatives' label on Pirate's Booty snacks is false because the products contain citric acid, while the other suit contends that Reese's Peanut Butter Cups with special shapes like ghosts, pumpkins and bats aren't sold with cut-out eyes, mouths or other distinctive markings as shown on the packaging. Meanwhile, a personal injury lawsuit was brought by a consumer whose stomach was allegedly pierced by a piece of glass in a Cadbury Creme Egg which she ate on Easter.

Food, Beverage & Tobacco

June 11, 2024, 2:34 PM

