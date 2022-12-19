Litigation Surge - Health Care | Laboratory Corp. of America

Labcorp saw an unusually high volume of cases last week. At least five federal lawsuits were initiated against the company, which operates a nationwide network of clinical laboratories. Three of the five lawsuits are class actions accusing the company of wage-and-hour violations, inadequate legal disclosures relating to background checks, and a purported 'pass-through' billing scheme involving the Kelsey-Seybold Clinic in Houston, Texas. Labcorp was also hit with disability and race-based employment discrimination claims. Who's getting the work? K&L Gates, Jones Day, Parker Poe Adams & Bernstein and Kelley Drye & Warren have stepped in to defend Labcorp.

Fortune 500

December 19, 2022, 5:59 PM