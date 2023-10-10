Litigation Surge - Florida | NextEra Energy | Law.com Radar

Litigation Surge - Florida | NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, one of the nation's largest providers of electricity, was hit with more lawsuits than usual last month in Florida. At least four federal cases were filed against the company. The claims vary: a shareholder derivative suit seeks to hold NextEra accountable for alleged misconduct including channeling campaign funds to 'ghost candidates,' spying on journalists and courting public officials with job offers. Meanwhile, an ERISA class action contends that the company's 401(k) recordkeeper Fidelity charged excessive fees for recordkeeping and administrative services. Plus, a former employee who suffered a miscarriage alleges that the company fired her just weeks after she announced her pregnancy, and a job applicant claims he was rejected based on his age and Lebanese origin.

October 10, 2023, 2:25 PM

