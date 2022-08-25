Litigation Surge - COVID-19 | Labor & Employment | Law.com R...

Litigation Surge - COVID-19 | Labor & Employment

Law.com Radar surfaced an unusually high number of COVID-19-related employment matters on Wednesday. At least five lawsuits were removed to federal court, including a pair of suits centering on Oregon Health & Science University's vaccination policy and a wrongful termination complaint by a Dick's Sporting Goods employee who was allegedly fired after a 14-day quarantine. In addition, two lawsuits in California seek overtime compensation from shuttle company WeDriveU for time spent undergoing COVID-19 temperature screenings and filling out symptom questionnaires. Who's on defense? Gordon Rees is representing Dick's Sporting Goods; Perkins Coie is representing Oregon Health & Science University; and McDermott Will & Emery is representing WeDriveU.

Retail & Consumer Goods

August 25, 2022, 2:39 PM