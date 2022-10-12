Litigation Surge - Automotive | Class Actions | Law.com Rada...

Litigation Surge - Automotive | Class Actions

Major automakers were hit with a flurry of litigation last week. Law.com Radar surfaced 11 new federal class actions against companies including Audi, Ford, Hyundai, Kia, Mercedes, Tesla and Volkswagen during the first week of October, nearly triple the usual weekly average. Notably, Tesla is accused of deceiving customers about the self-driving capabilities of its vehicles, while Mercedes was sued over an electrical defect which allegedly causes sudden battery drainage. Meanwhile, Kia and parent company Hyundai continue to be pummeled with claims that certain vehicles lack engine immobilizers and therefore are easy to steal.

Automotive

October 12, 2022, 5:02 PM