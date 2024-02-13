Litigation Surge - Antitrust | Class Actions | Law.com Radar

Litigation Surge - Antitrust | Class Actions

Antitrust litigation surged last week. At least 11 antitrust class actions were launched in federal court, four of which target the world's largest tire manufacturers; the suits come on the heels of a Jan. 30 announcement by the European Commission that it was investigating potential collusion as a cause of rising tire prices over the past four years, which the companies attribute to increased costs of raw materials and other market factors. Defendants include Bridgestone, Continental, Goodyear, Michelin, Nokian Tyres and Pirelli. Who's bringing the heat? The suits are backed by several firms including Girard Sharp, Glancy Prongay & Murray and Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz.

Automotive

February 13, 2024, 2:34 PM

nature of claim: /