Litigation Trend - California | Trademark | Law.com Radar

Litigation Trend - California | Trademark

Trademark suits are on the rise in California. More than 60 federal cases were filed in September, continuing an upward trend which traces back 12 months. A handful of firms are driving the momentum: The Blakely Law Group has filed multiple actions on behalf of major clothing and fashion companies, including Deckers Outdoor which owns the popular footwear brand 'Ugg.' The Verso Law Group is on a similar filing spree on behalf of outdoor lifestyle company Patagonia. In addition, L.A.-based attorney Tomas C. Leon has filed a wave of suits on behalf of smoking and vaping company GS Holistic, targeting shops throughout Southern California over their alleged sale of counterfeit smoking products.

Retail & Consumer Goods

October 03, 2022, 5:43 PM