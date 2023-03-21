Litigation Surge - Missouri | Personal Injury | Law.com Rada...

Litigation Surge - Missouri | Personal Injury

Law.com Radar detected a flurry of personal injury lawsuits in Missouri last week, many of which target the faith-based reformatory Agape Boarding School. Thirteen federal suits were surfaced by the platform, more than twice the typical weekly average. Nearly half of the suits were brought on behalf of students who allegedly endured forced labor, corporal punishment and sexual abuse at the Agape Boarding School, which shut down in January after years of investigations and lawsuits. The cases were filed by Monsees & Mayer. Agape is represented by attorney John Schultz.

