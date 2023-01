Litigation Surge - Product Liability | Levin Papantonio

Plaintiffs firm Levin Papantonio launched a flurry of product liability cases last week after a recent decision ended multidistrict litigation over the heartburn drug Zantac. The firm filed dozens of federal lawsuits, more than 10 times its typical weekly average. Most of the cases target the makers, sellers and distributors of Zantac and respond to a ruling which requires plaintiffs to file new suits before expiration of the tolling of claims on Apr. 5.

Health Care

January 24, 2023, 2:57 PM