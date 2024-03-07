Litigation Surge - Government | U.S. Department of State | L...

Litigation Surge - Government | U.S. Department of State

The U.S. State Department was hit with a cluster of lawsuits last week in the District of Columbia. At least seven federal cases were filed, four of which were launched by conservative activist group Judicial Watch under the Freedom of Information Act. One suit seeks records pertaining to a transfer of $6 billion in frozen Iranian funds to secure the release of five American prisoners, while another suit requests documents relating to Gonzalo Lira, an American blogger who died in Ukrainian custody in January. Judicial Watch also seeks records pertaining to meetings between Jeffrey Epstein and former Deputy Secretary of State William Burns and documents relating to a meeting between Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban and Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Government

March 07, 2024, 2:15 PM

