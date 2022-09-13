Litigation Surge - Class Actions | Zillow Group | Law.com Ra...

Litigation Surge - Class Actions | Zillow Group

Zillow Group was hit with a cluster of digital privacy class actions this past week that center on the real estate website's alleged use of 'session replay' software. The suits, filed in Pennsylvania and Illinois federal courts, are part of a string of recent cases alleging that the recording of website activity without user consent violates state privacy laws. The Zillow cases are backed by plaintiffs firms including New Jersey-based consumer advocacy firm Marcus & Zelman, which initiated similar actions last week against Lowe's and Expedia Group.

Internet & Social Media

September 13, 2022, 1:26 PM