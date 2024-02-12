Litigation Surge - Trademark | Coach, Inc. | Law.com Radar

Litigation Surge - Trademark | Coach, Inc.

Luxury handbag and accessory company Coach launched a swarm of trademark infringement cases last month in California. The company filed three lawsuits in California Central District Court over defendants' alleged importation of counterfeit goods which were seized by U.S. Customs and Border Protection between Sept. 2022 and Aug. 2023. Businesses under fire include Inland Empire Materials, Meitaotao Trading and Triple Five International. All three suits are backed by the Blakely Law Group, a boutique IP firm based in Manhattan Beach, California.

