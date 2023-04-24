Litigation Surge - New York | Harris Beach | Law.com Radar

Litigation Surge - New York | Harris Beach

Harris Beach launched a barrage of lawsuits last week under the 'No Surprises Act,' a law designed to lower health care costs by requiring out-of-network providers to negotiate reimbursement rates with insurers and submit any disputes to Independent Dispute Resolution. Five cases were filed on behalf of Neurological Surgery Practice of Long Island accusing Cigna, UnitedHealth and other insurers of ignoring the Act's requirement to pay additional amounts owed within 30 days of the IDR process. The plaintiff also filed a lawsuit accusing the U.S. Departments of Treasury, Labor and Health & Human Services of failing to timely process IDR claims and prioritizing 'giant health plan monopolies' over independent medical providers.

Health Care

April 24, 2023, 5:57 PM

