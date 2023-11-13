Litigation Surge - Labor & Employment | Starbucks | Law.com ...

Litigation Surge - Labor & Employment | Starbucks

Starbucks was hit with a cluster of employment cases this past week. At least three federal lawsuits were initiated in California, Georgia and Nevada; the California suit accuses Starbucks of failing to prevent co-workers from harassing a barista based on her sexual orientation, while the Georgia suit contends that a former barista's request to be rehired was denied due to her pregnancy. In Nevada, a district manager who took a year of medical leave due to seizures claims she was fired soon after returning from leave and replaced by a younger, male employee. Who got the work? Ogletree Deakins is defending Starbucks in the California case.

Hospitality, Tourism & Leisure

November 13, 2023, 2:39 PM

nature of claim: /