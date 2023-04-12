Litigation Surge - Transportation & Logistics | Norfolk Sout...

Litigation Surge - Transportation & Logistics | Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern was swarmed with toxic tort lawsuits last month stemming from the Feb. 3 train derailment in East Palestine, Ohio. Nearly 30 federal cases were initiated against the company in March over the release of hazardous toxins from the wreck, including the carcinogenic compound vinyl chloride. In addition to local residents and businesses in Ohio, other plaintiffs targeting Norfolk include the EPA, a Pennsylvania school district near the border and a Michigan resident who accuses the company of unlawfully transporting toxic materials from the wreck into Michigan. Norfolk is represented by Dickie McCamey & Chilcote.

Fortune 500

April 12, 2023, 1:14 PM

nature of claim: /