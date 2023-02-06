Litigation Surge - Banking & Financial Services | Visa | Law...

Litigation Surge - Banking & Financial Services | Visa

Visa was hit with more federal lawsuits than usual last month. At least three federal cases were initiated in January, including two antitrust lawsuits accusing Visa and Mastercard of conspiring to avoid competing over merchants' acceptance of their cards and over interchange fees that cardholder banks charge for authorization requests from merchant banks. Visa was also slapped with a patent infringement lawsuit alleging that the Visa Token Service infringes a family of patents relating to mobile wallet technology.

Fortune 500

