Litigation Trend - Retail & Consumer Goods | Class Actions

Class actions targeting the retail and consumer goods sector are on the rise. Nearly 50 cases were filed in November, continuing an upward trend which traces back roughly 12 months. During the trend period, monthly case counts are up by more than 40% from the prior year. Amazon, Walmart, Procter & Gamble, Target, Unilever, Walgreens and Kroger are among the most targeted. Who's getting the work? The most active plaintiffs firms are Bursor & Fisher, Sheehan & Associates and Milberg Coleman Bryson Phillips Grossman; go-to defense firms include Morgan Lewis & Bockius, Seyfarth Shaw and Jackson Lewis.

Retail & Consumer Goods

December 08, 2022, 1:47 PM