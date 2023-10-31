Litigation Surge - Automotive | Honda Motor | Law.com Radar

Litigation Surge - Automotive | Honda Motor

Honda was hit with a cluster of lawsuits this past week. At least three federal cases were filed against the automaker, including a Pennsylvania class action alleging that rear windshields on 2023 Honda HR-V models spontaneously shatter. Plus, a California class action claims that Honda collects and stores 'chat' communications on its website in violation of the Pennsylvania Wiretapping and Electronic Surveillance Control Act, while a patent suit in Texas targets the company's antitheft security features and related HondaLink app.

Automotive

October 31, 2023

