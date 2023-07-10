Litigation Trend - Delaware | Patent | Law.com Radar

Litigation Trend - Delaware | Patent

Patent litigation continues to plummet in Delaware. Only 12 patent lawsuits were filed last month, continuing a year-long downward trend; compare that number to June 2022 when 40 patent cases were filed. Patent suits have dropped ever since Chief Judge Colm F. Connolly issued a standing order requiring plaintiffs to disclose third-party litigation funding sources. However, one sector where patent suits continue to swarm is the pharmaceutical industry: companies continue to fight over drug formulations, including two recent lawsuits accusing Pfizer and Moderna of using patented technology to develop their COVID-19 vaccines.

Biotech & Pharmaceuticals

July 10, 2023, 2:36 PM

nature of claim: /