Litigation Surge - Securities | Veritiv | Law.com Radar

Litigation Surge - Securities | Veritiv

Veritiv, a Fortune 500 provider of packaging, logistics and supply chain services, was hit with a flurry of shareholder lawsuits last month over the company's proposed acquisition by Clayton Dubilier & Rice for $2.3 billion. At least four cases were filed in New York Southern District Court and Delaware District Court alleging that the proxy statement filed in support of the deal contains false information. The plaintiffs are backed by Acocelli Law, Long Law, Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz and Melwani & Chan.

Fortune 500

October 10, 2023, 1:23 PM

nature of claim: /