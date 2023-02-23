6 New Georgia Judges: Kemp Makes Appointments to State, Supe...

News From Law.com

Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp has appointed two judges and four lawyers to fill vacancies on state and Superior Court benches throughout the state. The state courts of Carroll, Clarke and Coffee counties will each acquire a new judge. Kemp has also appointed three lawyers to become Superior Court judges. One of the appointees will sit on the Lookout Mountain Judicial Circuit bench encompassing Catoosa, Chattooga, Dade and Walker counties. The two other superior court appointees will preside over cases in the South Georgia Judicial Circuit covering Brooks, Colquitt, Echols, Loundes and Thomas counties.

Georgia

February 23, 2023, 11:52 AM