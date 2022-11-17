6 Months for Pattis; 3 for Reynal? Judge Weighs Suspension o...

News From Law.com

Connecticut attorney Norm Pattis and Texas-based lawyer F. Andino Reynal—counsel for talkshow host Alex Jones in his defamation cases—face suspension for allegedly mishandling confidential documents meant for attorneys' eyes only. Chief Disciplinary Counsel Brian B. Staines on Wednesday submitted a post-hearing memorandum of law to Waterbury Superior Court Judge Barbara Bellis. Staines recommended that Pattis be suspended for six months from the practice of law in Connecticut, and Reynal be suspended from practicing law in Connecticut for three months.

Connecticut

November 17, 2022, 2:14 PM