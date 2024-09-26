Who Got The Work

Kutak Rock partner Jane C. Silver has entered an appearance for Baja Beach CC in a pending trademark and trade dress infringement lawsuit. The complaint, filed Sept. 17 in Pennsylvania Eastern District Court by Smith Bukowski LLC on behalf of 5th Street Beach, accuses the defendant of the unauthorized use of the plaintiff's 'Baja Beach' trademarks and trade dress in connection with competing tanning salon services. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Jeffrey L. Schmehl, is 5:24-cv-04917, 5th Street Beach, Inc. v. Baja Beach CC, Inc.

Pennsylvania

September 26, 2024, 8:57 AM

Plaintiffs

5th Street Beach, Inc.

Plaintiffs

Smith Bukowski, LLC

Crosscastle PLLC

Defendants

Baja Beach CC, Inc.

defendant counsels

Kutak Rock

Nature of Claim: 840/over trademark claims