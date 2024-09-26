Kutak Rock partner Jane C. Silver has entered an appearance for Baja Beach CC in a pending trademark and trade dress infringement lawsuit. The complaint, filed Sept. 17 in Pennsylvania Eastern District Court by Smith Bukowski LLC on behalf of 5th Street Beach, accuses the defendant of the unauthorized use of the plaintiff's 'Baja Beach' trademarks and trade dress in connection with competing tanning salon services. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Jeffrey L. Schmehl, is 5:24-cv-04917, 5th Street Beach, Inc. v. Baja Beach CC, Inc.
Pennsylvania
September 26, 2024, 8:57 AM