5th Circuit: Texas Has Most Protectionist Electric Power Law...

A federal appeals court cited Texas as having the most extreme protectionist law for electric power providers of any state and reversed a lower court's suit dismissal in favor of a Florida company. In the case of NextEra Energy Capital Holdings v. Public Utility Commission of Texas, a three-judge panel ruled a law passed by the Texas Legislature in 2019 a violation of the Dormant Commerce Clause. In addition, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit said NextEra's claim of a discriminatory purpose is premature but plausible.

August 31, 2022, 2:07 PM