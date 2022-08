News From Law.com

A federal circuit judge spent an hour picking apart the legal challenge to an SEC-approved, Nasdaq-created diversity rule that requires additional governance disclosures for certain companies. "All this rule is saying, let's identify talent that hasn't been identified beforeā€¦ let's just have the board disclose what their background is. Why isn't this healthy information," one 5th Circuit judge asked during oral arguments Monday.

Government

August 29, 2022, 4:52 PM