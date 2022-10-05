5th Circuit Hears Gulf States Charter Captains at Odds Over ...

News From Law.com

The New Orleans federal appeals court heard argument from a faction of charter boat captains from Gulf Coast states that challenge a rule of the U.S. Department of Commerce requiring constant electronic surveillance of their activities. The plaintiffs, acting through a class action suit, are asking the the regulatory rule proposed in 2018 be found unconstitutional on Fourth and Fifth Amendment grounds. They seek reversal of a summary judgment in favor of the government that was granted in a federal district court in the Eastern District of Louisiana.

Government

October 05, 2022, 4:58 PM