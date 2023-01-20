5th Circuit: Dont File a Suit You Know Your Client Cant Win ...

News From Law.com

A photographer forced into bankruptcy may sue his former attorney after a federal appeals court ruled the lawyer should have known the claim was groundless. U.S. Trustee John P. Lowe in Texas, suing on behalf of Jerry Hayes and his company, Champion Printing & Co., appealed a federal district court's ruling that essentially adopted a bankruptcy judge's findings of facts and conclusions on Lowe's attempt to bring a legal malpractice action against attorney William B. Gammon and the Gammon Law Office. The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit, in an unpublished opinion, In the Matter of Champion Printing & Copying, disagreed with the district court's conclusion that the trustee's expert witness, James McCormack, failed to put forward a theory on Gammon's breach of duty owed to Hayes.

January 20, 2023, 12:11 PM