Supporters of the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program have been forced to concede their long-fought court strategy is nearing its end and the only path forward is through a Congress that shows little sign of accommodating immigration reform. The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit on Wednesday affirmed the findings of a federal judge from Brownsville, Texas that the DACA program as rolled out during the Obama Administration is unlawful.

Government

October 06, 2022, 3:46 PM