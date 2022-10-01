Who Got The Work

Emily Taube of Burr & Forman and Samuel W. Outten and W. Logan Lewis of Nelson Mullins Riley & Scarborough have stepped in as defense counsel to Old South Trading Co. and its operators in a pending civil fraud lawsuit. The action was filed Aug. 17 in Missouri Eastern District Court by Lathrop GPM on behalf of investors in Old South Trading who claim that the defendants solicited millions of dollars in investments based on fraudulent representations. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge John A. Ross, is 4:22-cv-00858, 5J's Holding, LLC et al v. Old South Trading Co., LLC.

Missouri

October 01, 2022, 1:47 PM