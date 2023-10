Who Got The Work

Ropes & Gray has entered appearances for Apple in a pending patent infringement lawsuit. The case, filed Aug. 4 in California Northern District Court by Fisch Sigler on behalf of 5G IP Holdings LLC, contends that certain Apple products, including the iPhone 13, infringe upon three standard essential patents for 5G network technology. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Jeffrey S. White, is 4:23-cv-03905, 5G IP Holdings LLC v. Apple, Inc.

Technology

October 17, 2023, 5:35 PM

Plaintiffs

5G IP Holdings LLC

Plaintiffs

Fisch Sigler Llp - Dc

Fisch Sigler LLP

defendants

Apple, Inc.

defendant counsels

Ropes & Gray

nature of claim: 830/over patent claims