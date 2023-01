Litigation Surge - COVID-19 | Quest Diagnostics

Clinical laboratory Quest Diagnostics launched a flurry of COVID-related contract cases in New York last month. The company filed at least three federal suits in December accusing retirement and nursing homes of failing to pay more than half a million dollars for COVID-19 testing services. Quest Diagnostics is backed by the Glennon Law Firm, a boutique firm based in Rochester, New York.

Fortune 500

January 09, 2023, 4:49 PM