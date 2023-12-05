Litigation Surge - North Carolina | Trademark | Law.com Rada...

Litigation Surge - North Carolina | Trademark

AdvantaClean Systems, which offers restoration and remediation services, launched a cluster of trademark infringement and breach-of-contract cases on Monday in North Carolina. At least three federal lawsuits were filed against former franchisees who allegedly violated non-compete and non-solicitation provisions in their franchise agreements by offering competing services in Raleigh, Durham, Denver and Seminole County after the agreements expired. The suits further accuse the franchisees of continuing to display AdvantaClean's brand and logo on their websites. Businesses under fire include Platinum Restoration Plus, Natural Restoration of Raleigh and Jim Dundon Environmental Services. AdvantaClean is represented by Lathrop GPM and Parker Poe Adams & Bernstein.

December 05, 2023, 12:16 PM

