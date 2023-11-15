Litigation Surge - North Carolina | Advance Auto Parts | Law...

Litigation Surge - North Carolina | Advance Auto Parts

Advance Auto Parts was hit with a flurry of class actions in North Carolina last month. At least three federal class actions were filed against the retailer in October, including two securities cases alleging that the company's decision to lower prices led to disappointing Q1 2023 results. Another suit claims that AAP failed to accommodate nursing employees with break times or a secluded space to pump breast milk in violation of the federal PUMP Act, which was signed into law in Dec. 2022 and took effect in Apr. 2023. Who's bringing the heat? The securities cases are backed by several firms including Pomerantz LLP, Schiller & Schiller and Levi & Korsinsky; the employment suit was filed by Siri & Glimstad.

November 15, 2023

