Litigation Surge - Labor & Employment | Amazon.com | Law.com...

Amazon was hit with a flurry of employment class actions last week. At least four federal class actions were initiated in California, New Mexico and Pennsylvania, all of which pursue wage-and-hour claims. Of note, two of the four cases accuse Amazon of failing to compensate employees for time spent undergoing mandatory screenings during the COVID-19 pandemic. Who got the work? Greenberg Traurig and Morgan Lewis & Bockius are defending Amazon in the California cases.

July 24, 2023, 5:21 PM

