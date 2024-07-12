Litigation Surge - Texas | Patent | Law.com Radar

Litigation Surge - Texas | Patent

Patent litigation spiked in Texas on Thursday. At least 26 patent lawsuits were filed, roughly five times higher than the typical daily average. More than half the suits were brought by Rabicoff Law on behalf of Torus Ventures over claims that businesses' encryption algorithms for protecting digital content infringe the plaintiff's patent; companies under fire include American National Bank of Texas, Baylor Miraca Genetics Laboratories and Behringer Harvard Real Estate Services. Meanwhile, several major food chains including Domino's Pizza, IHOP and Jack in the Box are accused of infringing a patent owned by Fall Line Patents by collecting location-specific questionnaire responses through their mobile apps; the plaintiff is represented by Antonelli Harrington & Thompson.

Banking & Financial Services

July 12, 2024, 12:37 PM