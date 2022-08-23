Litigation Surge - New York | Milberg Coleman Bryson Phillip...

Litigation Surge - New York | Milberg Coleman Bryson Phillips Grossman

Milberg Coleman Bryson Phillips Grossman brought a surge of class action litigation in New York last week. The firm filed three new federal lawsuits in the Empire State, two of which accuse local energy companies of engaging in deceptive marketing schemes. Those suits allege that ENGIE Power & Gas and Robison Energy offer contracts which begin with an attractive fixed rate and then convert to a variable charge without disclosure required by the New York Energy Services Customers Bill of Rights. Notably, Law.com Radar detected a similar class action against NRG Energy in New Jersey earlier this month.

Energy

August 23, 2022, 9:56 AM