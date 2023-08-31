Who Got The Work

Vorys, Sater, Seymour and Pease partners David E. Finck and Adam S. Hamburg have entered appearances for construction maintenance provider Matrix Service Inc. in a pending breach-of-contract lawsuit. The case, filed July 17 in California Central District Court by Winston & Strawn on behalf of 5E Boron Americas LLC, pursues claims against Matrix for its alleged failure to construct a small scale boron facility in the contracted for manner. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Andre Birotte Jr., is 5:23-cv-01396, 5E Boron Americas, LLC v. Matrix Service Inc.

Industrial, Chemicals & Materials

August 31, 2023, 8:44 AM

Plaintiffs

5E Boron Americas, LLC

Plaintiffs

Winston & Strawn

defendants

Matrix Service Inc.

defendant counsels

Vorys, Sater, Seymour and Pease

nature of claim: 190/for alleged breach of contract