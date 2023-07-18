New Suit - Contract

Winston & Strawn filed a breach-of-contract lawsuit Monday in California Central District Court on behalf of boron specialty provider 5E Boron Americas LLC. The suit pursues claims against construction maintenance provider Matrix Service Inc. for its alleged failure to construct a small scale boron facility in the contracted for manner. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 5:23-cv-01396, 5E Boron Americas, LLC v. Matrix Service Inc.

Industrial, Chemicals & Materials

July 18, 2023, 7:09 AM

Plaintiffs

5E Boron Americas, LLC

Plaintiffs

Winston & Strawn

defendants

Matrix Service Inc.

nature of claim: 190/for alleged breach of contract