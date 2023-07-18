Winston & Strawn filed a breach-of-contract lawsuit Monday in California Central District Court on behalf of boron specialty provider 5E Boron Americas LLC. The suit pursues claims against construction maintenance provider Matrix Service Inc. for its alleged failure to construct a small scale boron facility in the contracted for manner. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 5:23-cv-01396, 5E Boron Americas, LLC v. Matrix Service Inc.
Industrial, Chemicals & Materials
July 18, 2023, 7:09 AM