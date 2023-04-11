Litigation Surge - Nevada | Labor & Employment | Law.com Rad...

Litigation Surge - Nevada | Labor & Employment

Employment cases surged in Nevada last week. At least eight suits, more than double the typical weekly average, were initiated in federal court, primarily over claims of discrimination on the basis of race, gender or disability. Also of note, the Downtown Grand hotel is accused of firing an employee with Stage IV colon cancer for wearing a colostomy bag under his shirt, and live entertainment company Spiegelworld was hit with an ERISA class action for allegedly failing to provide timely COBRA notices to employees who switched from 'full-time' to 'part-time' employment.

Entertainment, Sports & Media

April 11, 2023, 5:32 PM

